American businessman and philanthropist Michael Rubin’s 50th birthday party was the place to be this 4th of July weekend, witnessed by a star studded all white affair with a guest list that read like a whose who in Hollywood! Set in a beautiful Hampton’s estate, celebs showed up and out for the Pre-4th of July Bash:

Lala (in Christopher Esber) posed with Kim Kardashian (in Alaia), Lori Harvey (in Loewe), Justine Skye (in Vetesse), Hailey Bieber (in Maygel Coronel), and Kendall Jenner.

Kelly Rowland grabbed pix with Lenny S and Hubby Tim Weatherspoon in a $1,275 Dolce & Gabbana Lace Corset Top.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Violet Affleck were in the building, with J Lo in an Elie Saab ensemble and a Valentino bag.

Eniko and Kevin Hart kept it cute, with Eniko in full Dolce & Gabbana. Shop her look below:

Beyonce and Jay Z were in the building, with Beyonce wearing a $3,200 Jacquemus dress and $3,355 Dolce & Gabbana Rain sunglasses.

And Swizz Beatz laughed it up with DJ Khaled in a Virgil Abloh x Brooklyn Musuem jacket.

Looks like fun time!

Shop some of their all white party looks below:

Images: Backgrid/ @ShareifZ / @KodakLens