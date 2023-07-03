Beyonce, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy were spied grabbing dinner at a vibrant European eatery! Beyonce kept it inconspicuous in a $895 Zimmermann Paisley Print top and $595 Matching Shorts:

Hailing from ZIMMERMANN’s ‘Resort Swim 2023 Collection’, the Tiggy blouse pairs blouson sleeves with beaded appliqué details and contrast piping.

Presented as part of ZIMMERMANN’s ‘Resort Swim 2023 Collection’, the Tiggy shorts pair beaded appliqué detailing with a detachable waist belt. Enlivened with blue and green accents, the lightweight linen design is sure to make a statement this summer.

Get Bey’s Summer Renaissance look here and here.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

What would you do if you randomly saw Beyonce at a restaurant?

Let us know below!