Beyoncé Gives Us a Style Moment While Out in NYC With Jay-Z Rocking Black Designer Pieces Including Christopher John Rogers Floral Spring 2021 Pants and Telfar White Bag

Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a day out in Brooklyn, NY grabbing a bite to eat and exploring the city! Upon leaving the restaurant, Beyoncé sent the internet into a frenzy as fans quickly identified her Telfar bag and Christopher John Rogers pants, both Black designer products.

Beyoncé wore a pair of $1,991 Christopher John Rogers floral palazzo pants from the designer’s seventh collection for Spring 2021. These high-waisted wide-leg pants literally scream “summer” with its vibrant multicolor floral print and cotton twill fabric. Queen Bey wore them perfectly, opting for a casual day-out look with a classic white button-up tie-front shirt paired with a $202 Telfar shopping bag in the medium size.

She also accessorized the look with a pair of $415 Gucci oversized wire sunglasses and $670 Y/Project hand-painted earrings. She finished off her look with a pair of nude platform sandals.

When fans discovered that Beyoncé was carrying a sold-out Telfar bag, many began to speculate that prices would skyrocket due to the artist’s influence. However, Telfar confirmed prices would remain the same on Instagram with a story post stating “Price not changing” complete with their slogan “Not For You-For Everyone”.

Telfar and its “Bushwick Birkin” bags launched into a new era of popularity during the pandemic, selling out instantly in all sizes on their site during new color releases. As it became hard to get your hands on the popular handbag, Telfar launched a security program which allowed fans to secure a bag of their choice through preorder. In addition to securing collaborative partnerships with Converse and UGG, the brand still hosts weekly drops with a new lavender color scheduled for next Tuesday.

Jay-Z also decided to go with a casual look for the day wearing a KidSuper x PUMA “Work” shirt and pants (unavailable). He paired the look with a pair of black sunglasses, an East Hampton bucket hat, white socks and white PUMA sneakers.

