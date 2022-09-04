As a brand ambassador for jewelry mammoth Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé has been a regular feature in the brand’s ad campaigns season after season! Fans were elated when Beyonce followed her album release with a starring role in Tiffany’s AW22 fashion film, and the style simply did not fall short.

Out of a lineup of looks including Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry, Mugler, Gentle Monster, GCDS and many more, we could not help but stop on this LaQuan Smith FW22 look! The cutout bodysuit and skirt suit her curves to perfection, allowing the Tiffany jewels to standout against the silhouette.

Photo: Mason Poole

She also struck a statuesque pose in an asymmetrical Vex Latex look! It takes two to pull off a masterwork like this, and for that reason Beyoncé’s personal stylist Marni Senofonte teamed up with Tiffany & Co. fashion consultant Patti Wilson to nail every single ensemble.

Photo: Mason Poole

What are your thoughts of the campaign visuals? Which look is your favorite? Want to know outfit details for more looks like this one? Sound off, we want to hear from you!



Main Image: Mason Poole