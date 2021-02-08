Beyoncé Continues to Tease With Upcoming IVY PARK x adidas “Icy Park” Previewing Brown Apparel in Recent Promo Photoshoot

Beyoncé alone builds hype for whatever she does, but the excitement and anticipation for her upcoming IVY PARK x adidas collection continues to soar as more campaign photos that surface and the release date nears! In a recent promo shoot, Beyoncé revealed yet another colorway for the “Icy Park” collection.

Beyoncé previewed more apparel from her upcoming IVY PARK x adidas “Icy Park” collection which followed a color palette of browns and nudes. Noteworthy pieces included a bronze puffer jacket, a monogram bucket hat, a monogram sherpa jacket and skirt set, and puffer scarf. Also, we spotted a nude latex look on Bey during this shoot as well.

This is truly the collection that keeps getting better and better with each new photo that graces the internet!

While Bey has already started sending our her (ice) promo boxes to family and friends, you can catch the adidas collection on adidas.com on February 19th and at select retailers on February 20th. Which look will you be copping?