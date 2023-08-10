Bombshells, Bombers, and Beyhive members, Beyoncé has blessed us with yet another outstanding Renaissance Tour look.

If you’re true to this ––not new to this–– you’ll know Bey’s Renaissance World Tour is also a fashion tour. She has not disappointed on the vocal or style front, and we are back again with a breakdown of yet another tour look.

Cue the choir because Bey took it to church with this one.

Photo: IG Reproduction

After an Old Hollywood moment in D.C. wearing Ralph Lauren, Beyoncé went in a more spiritual direction for her Charlotte, NC stop. Wearing custom Carolina Herrera, Bey served glam nun in a black plunging mini dress and hood/glove/cape hybrid so good it deserved a moment at the 2018 Met Gala because she certainly delivered a heavenly body.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction

And she wasn’t the only one delivering body on that stage. Bey finished her look with Alaïa Cabaret sandals featuring four simple straps across the foot and a pair of gold legs at the heel.

Photo: IG Reproduction

We have no idea how she plans to top this, but we can’t wait to find out!