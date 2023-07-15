Beyonce and Blue Ivy supported Jay Z at an event celebrating his new book, “Book of Hov.” Mrs. Carter looked fab in a $950 Laquan Smith lace top and a $1,600 Laquan Smith Skirt:
She completed her look with a $1,550 Jimmy Choo Bon Bon Bag and Aquazzura sandals:
This season, LaQuan Smith was inspired by the tropical air of Morocco to create fluid silhouettes that convey movement and vitality. Expanding on their signature high-octane evening wear, the designer infuses this collection with daywear separates and a rich color palette fit for a bustling souk. This collared snap-front top is constructed of an intricate sheer floral lace.
This high-waisted midi-skirt offers a floral-lace construction and complementary sequin embroidery.
Love it!
Get her look below:
What do you think?