Beyonce and JayZ have been officially announced as Tiffany & Co‘s ambassadors.
In the first images unveiled by WWD, the couple posed along with a never-before-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in the jeweler’s signature robin egg blue, wearing #Givenchy and #Balmain (Jay styled by @juneambrose and Beyoncé styled by @marnixmarni).
In terms of accessories, #Beyoncé is wearing the #TiffanyDiamond. Deemed priceless, the 128 ct gem (in two different versions) has only been worn by 4 women so far: Mary Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga (at the 2019 Oscars) and now Beyoncé, the first black woman to do so.
Their partnership with the brand is said to also produce a short film in which #Beyoncé sings a version of the song “Moon River”. What do you guys think?
📸@wwd/Mason Poole