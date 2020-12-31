Best of 2020: Most Fashionable Man Including Dwyane Wade, Drake, Steve Harvey and More!

Gearing up for our second annual FABYs, we’re honoring the best in the world of fashion, beauty, and hair!

Our next category is: Most Fashionable Man! Selected by our Fashion Bomb staff, we’ve rounded up nine nominees for the running of Most Fashionable Man of 2020. In no particular order, explore the nominees below:

Dwyane Wade’s style was definitely one to watch this year! In 2020, we witnessed Wade experiment with bright hair colors and unconventional styles like mixed prints!

2020 became Dwayne Wade’s year of being unapologetic and free in his style.

2. Christian Combs

Shot by @fuckatnames

Much like his father Diddy in his younger days, much of Christian Combs’s style is dictated by hottest streetwear brands and athletic gear that matches his rapper lifestyle.

While he’ll occasionally throw on a tailored suit for special evenings, Christian Combs typically rocks brands like Vlone, Bape, Palm Angels, and Supreme paired with the latest sneakers.

3. Gucci Mane

From his Verzuz with Jeezy to his everyday style, Gucci Mane’s style consists of the latest designer pieces from brands like Louis Vuitton and of course, Gucci (he was the face of the Gucci Cruise 2020 campaign)! He typically compliments the style of his wife and fashionista Keyshia Ka’oir Davis.

Gucci seems to enjoy matching sets as he typically opts for track suits or a jacket-pants combo for causal looks. On date nights, he’ll rock a nice dapper suit.

4. Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey shook us with his style this year! While his swagger suits never go unnoticed, we witnessed Harvey experiment with more edgier statement jackets and coats.

We spotted Steve in eye-catching colors like hot pink and bold fabrics like leather in 2020, making him a worthy candidate for Fashionable Man of 2020.

5. Fabolous

It is no secret that Fabolous has always had a strong foothold in streetwear as he has always rocked the latest and greatest when it comes to that aspect of the fashion world. His sons have even started to follow in his footsteps, wearing the similar brands and styles to Fab.

Shot by @stanlophotography

He enjoys rocking both well-known and small brands in streetwear. His favorite brands seem to be Kith, Nike, and his very own Blood’s Thicker.

6. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry has kept the internet in a frenzy this year from saying farewell to his iconic Madea character to his work-out pictures surfacing!

Tyler’s style varies depending on the occasion! He usually wears athletic wear or casual button-up shirts. On the other hand, he’ll don a tailored look during awards ceremonies!

7. Drake

How could we forget the moment with Drake eating spaghetti off his award for receiving a billion streams on Spotify while wearing a Louis Vuitton monogram jacket? Iconic.

Like many rappers, Drake’s style includes best luxury streetwear gear include the latest from Virgil Abloh with Louis Vuitton. Since securing a deal with Nike, Drake wore many pieces from the brand this year including his Certified Lover Boy merchandise collaboration and his Nocta label.

8. Big Sean

Shot by @ravieb

Between the release of his album Detroit 2 along date nights and performances with partner Jhene Aiko, Big Sean and his looks consist of a little of everything.

Shot by @ravieb

While he enjoys rocking streetwear like graphic tees, jerseys and hoodies, he also dabbles in nice suits and luxe fabrics like velour from time to time. He also enjoys hats like fitted caps, trucker hats, and snapbacks.

9. 2 Chainz

2 Chainz and his style has been another one to watch this year! The rapper indulges in hype brands like Chrome Hearts, Balenciaga, and Off-White but always adds his own flare to the styling of the garments.

You rarely catch him without a pair of the latest sneakers and stack of iced-out chains!

Now, it’s time to cast your vote! Vote below for who you believe should be named as our Most Fashionable Man of the Year: