Best of 2020: Most Fashionable Kid Including Kulture, North West, Blue Ivy Carter, and More!

Some of our favorite moments of this year includes these mini-bombshells. With style that will make an adult envious, the most fashionable kid of the year includes some tough contenders. Their parents snapped on these angels and their looks are evidence to prove the confidence they spew.

Kulture has been serving looks. From Burberry to Birkins, Kulture’s looks are giving ! Her parents, Offset and Cardi B, makes sure their baby girl stays dripped up. Its clear Kulture has defined her style at such a young age.

2. Reign Rushing

Reign stays fly. With style icons in the family like, her mother Toya Johnson and older sister Reginae Carter, Reign stylish looks are always on point. Keeping her dripped up in the latest fashion threads, you can bet that Reigns‘ sassy style is keeping her the talk of the town!

3. Stormi Webster

Stormi’s style is too cute. Her mother Kylie Jenner and father Travis Scott, are amongst the fashionable celebs whose kid can almost out dress them. Stormi is making a name for herself in the fashion industry and her chic looks say it all.

4. Blue Ivy Carter

Blue graces us with her impeccable style once every blue moon. That still does not stop her from giving looks that every kid wants to wear! As we watch Blue Ivy grow , its clear she is taking after her mother , Beyonce ‘s , stylish penchants.

5. Alaya High (Lay Lay)

Alaya’s style has no match for her flow! The young rapper has all the kids wanting to be like her. She is setting the standard as she leads in the new generation of trends. Alaya, known as That girl Lay Lay, has created her name in the rap game, rocking brands like Moncler, Chanel and even created her own line of clothing, called LayLay’s Drip . Alaya has been casually breaking the internet with her style.

6. North West

North’s vibrant street style has us in amazement. Sometimes dressing up in her mothers, Kim Kardashian ‘s closet, North creates trends that even adults follow. Her style evolution has grown and her looks will only get better from here.

These mini-bombshells spared no prisoners this year. Now its your turn to vote on the Most Fashionable Kid of This Year!