Best of 2020: Verzuz Outfit of The Year Including Monica in Sir Baba Jagne x Fendi, Gucci Mane in Gucci and Gladys Knight in Badgley Mischka

We are gearing up for the 2020 FABYs and we’re shining a light on the best in fashion. Since the beginning of quarantine, Verzuz TV has provided battles that has been a great pastime of anticipation and predicting who’s up next!

These were some of the most discussed ‘fits in the culture; Monica rocking a custom Fendi look by Sir Babajagne, Gucci Mane coming through in a Gucci Coat and Gladys Knight slaying in a Badgley Mischka suit.

Kicking off the best Verzuz outfit category we have, Monica in a custom Fendi look . Her ensemble (hat, corset, jacket) and split leather pants were created by Sir Babajagne.

Kollin Carter styled this look with a beret hat cropped jacket , and corset reworked from a Full Fendi trench plus a Fendi skirt.

Included in the design, a pair of extended exposed slit pants and Gianvito Rossi heels which were wrapped in a Fendi leather.

2. Gucci Mane in Gucci

Next coming through was Gucci Mane in Gucci. One of the most talked about Verzuz battles, rounding in about 9.1 millions viewers, included Mr. La Flare letting us know that his outfit cost $10,000!

ATL Pics

The infamous look consisted of a $6,300 Gucci Monogram Coat and $795 Christian Louboutin Satin Shoes. Produced from llama wool, the GG stripe motif coat was paired with a satin Orlato Flat scaled with a tone-on-tone rubber sole.

3. Gladys Knight in Badgley Mischka

Last but not least, Gladys Knight slayed in a Badgley Mischka suit. Our souls gleamed with joy, as we hopped on the Midnight Train to Georgia with Gladys. She wore a Badgley Mischka Pink Sequined bell sleeved jacket pricing at $550 and pants for $395 . Styled by Cylinda Davison , Gladys served up glamour in this sharp suit!

Now that we have presented to you the Best Verzuz Outfit category, now its time to vote on your favorite outfit!