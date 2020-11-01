Best Celeb Halloween 2020 Costumes: Saweetie as X-Men’s Mystique, The Weeknd as Professor Klump from The Nutty Professor, Ryan Destiny as Lauryn Hill, and More!

It’s spooky season! Halloween commenced last night and the celebrities came to play and slay in their costumes! Recreations of iconic celebrity moments, or homages, were big this year amongst the stars. Others stuck to the traditional costume attire with popular movie characters or sexy animals.

Fashion Bomb Daily was there to capture all of the bomb celebrity costumes of the night! Based off engagements on our Instagram, we gathered the top ten best celeb costumes of Halloween 2020:

Marsai Martin recreated Rihanna‘s March 2020 British Vogue cover for her Halloween costume. Her makeup was executed by Shannon Pezzetta and hair by Ashley Noel.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner updated their childhood Halloween costumes! Their outfits were created by Bryan Hearns.

Photo by Albert Sanchez and Pedro Zalba

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma dressed up as Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Bafonte from Carmen Jones (1954). Looks were styled by BJ Gray with hair by César DeLeön Ramîrez, makeup by Adam Burrell, and costume design by Dash Holcomb.

Photography by @spazzz.vision

Photography by @spazzz.vision

Photography by @spazzz.vision

Saweetie and Quavo dressed up at Mystique and Beast from X-Men! Saweetie’s look featured custom boots by Venus Prototype. Saweetie was styled by Bryon Javar with hair by @JStayReady_ and makeup by Rebekah Aladdin.

The Weeknd dressed up as Professor Klump, played by Eddie Murphy, in The Nutty Professor.

Photography by Blair Caldwell

Ryan Destiny dressed up as Lauryn Hill for Halloween! Her makeup was done by Ernesto Casillas with hair by JStayReady.

Photography by @shemoi

Photography by @shemoi

Lori Harvey recreated Kate Moss’s 1997 Playboy cover for Halloween, styled by CL White. She is wearing a House of CB “Genevieve” Blush Satin Off Shoulder dress which was reworked into bodysuit, tailored by Zayden the Designer.

Marlo Hampton channeled her inner Foxy Brown from her Broken Silence era for Halloween! Her look was styled by Paris Chea with hair by Ja’Corean and makeup by @lahluvie.

Photography by @riousshotme

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton dressed up as circus ring leaders in Privacy Intimates costumes. Makeup was executed by @makeupbydanna.

Photography by Blair Caldwell

Normani went as Catwoman for Halloween!

Thoughts on these costumes?