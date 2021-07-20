Over the weekend, Bernice Burgos geared up for a night out with her friends in Chicago! For the night out in the Chi, she wore a sexy lace-up two piece set from Fashion Nova. Let’s get into the details of her look:

Bernice Burgos wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Never Seen Before Satin Skirt Set in black. The set is perfect for a night out with your girls as it features a triangle bralette top and lace-up mini skirt, both in a silky, smooth satin material. The co-ord also comes hot pink and cream, but the classic black is everyone’s go-to. Bernice accessorized the look with a few jewelry pieces including a necklace and bracelets. She also rocked a braided ponytail for her hairstyle.

Many Nova babes are in love with the Never Seen Before Satin Skirt Set, leaving reviews such as “this one is so sexy” and “fits just like the picture”.

Shop the Never Seen Before Satin Skirt Set here!