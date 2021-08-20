Bernice Burgos enjoyed a day out in the city rocking a purple casual look. The well-known model stepped out for the day in a Fashion Nova three-piece set paired with a sleek bun.
Bernice Burgos wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Good Together 3 Piece Velour Short Set in lavender. The cozy set featured a zip-up jacket, triangle bralette top, and high-waist shorts in a comfy velour fabric. Aside from Bernice’s lavender colorway, the co-ord also comes in blue and neon yellow. She accessorized the look with a “BB” pendant necklace, stud earrings, two bracelets, and an eggplant colored handbag.
The Good Together 3 Piece Velour Short Set is perfect for lounging at home or running errands in style. Talk about a versatile look!
Thoughts? Shop the set here.