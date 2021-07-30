Bernice Burgos got ready for a night out wearing a trendy white Fashion Nova legging set. Discover how you can achieve her look:
Bernice Burgos wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Enough Play Legging Set in white. This particular set is quite the show-stopper as it consists of a long sleeve crop top and high waist leggings in an allover distressed hole design. While Bernice’s white colorway is sold out, the set is still available in brown. She accessorized the set with silver accessories including silver platform heeled sandals and a Balenciaga “Hourglass” silver croc handbag. She rocked a curly ponytail for her hairstyle of choice.
In love with the distressed hole feature? The Enough Playing Legging Set design is also presented on Fashion Nova’s Enough Play Bestie Legging Set, Enough Play Jumpsuit, and Enough Play Bestie Romper.
Thoughts? Shop the Enough Play Legging Set here!