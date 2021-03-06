Bernice Burgos Lounges in Fashion Nova Green, Blue and Yellow Tie-Dye Joggers

When she isn’t out on the scene, Bernice Burgos likes to lounge in cozy garments at home. Burgos graced Instagram in a chill outfit which included colorful tie-dye joggers from Fashion Nova.

Bernice Burgos wore Fashion Nova’s $22.99 Yoga and Chill Joggers which come in a blue, green and yellow tie-dye color. For the look, Burgos decided to rock the joggers with a white bralette and minimal gold jewelry including a ring set and gold chain anklet.

The joggers come complete with an elastic waistband and two side pockets as well as a scrunched ankle detail.

You can make the joggers into a full look with the matching $34.99 Yoga and Chill Hoodie! Make them yours today.