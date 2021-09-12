Fashion Bomb Couple “Bennifer” continues to steal the show as the pair made their first red carpet appearance at the 2021 Venice Film Festival since rekindling their relationship. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ultimately shut down the red carpet as they attended the premiere of The Last Duel which Affleck stars in alongside Matt Damon. Confirming rumors by showing up at international event as a couple, the two stepped out in sophisticated looks for their first red carpet appearance in 18 years.

Jennifer Lopez wore a Georges Hobeika Fall 2021 Couture gown, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Her white Georges Hobeika dress exuded of sexy elegance as the body-hugging gown featured a dipping neckline adorned with Swarovski crystals and chic ruffles which cascaded from the leg slit. She paired the dress with Jimmy Choo “Max” platform sandals in silver (view the gold pair below) and a $2,995 Judith Leiber smooth rectangle bling silver clutch. Lopez’s look was then completed with shimmering Cartier jewelry pieces.

Ben Affleck went for a classic black and white tuxedo suit from Dolce and Gabbana, styled by Ilaria Urbinati. Finishing off his look, he opted for patent black shoes.

Thoughts?

Photos: Getty