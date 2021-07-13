Bella Hadid Turns Heads at 2021 Cannes Film Festival Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Black and White Dress and Schiaparelli Long Sleeve Black Dress With Gold Lungs Necklace

With the 2021 74th Cannes Film Festival underway, many celebrities have made appearances on the red carpet in their best designer looks including Jodie Smith-Turner, Spike Lee, Didi Stone, and Tilda Winton to name a few. While we’ve been graced with endless looks all week, everyone’s eyes seem to be on Bella Hadid who graced the red carpet wearing head-turning pieces by Jean Paul Gaultier and Schiaparelli.

Bella Hadid wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress, styled by Carlos Nazario. The dress has been spotted on Naomi Campbell during the brand’s Spring 2002 Couture runway show, consisting of a black tulle which wraps into a halterneck and forms a dramatic floor length train. The black contrasts against the form-fitting dress’s primary white color for an overall elegant touch. She completed the look with a pair of black pumps and drop earrings.

For another moment, Bella Hadid wore a Schiaparelli look that was fresh off the runway. Under the direction of Daniel Roseberry, she wore a dress from the Fall-Winter 2021/2022 Haute Couture collection which debuted last Monday, July 5th during Paris Fashion Week. Now, the dress has made its way quickly to the physique of Bella Hadid as she attended the premiere of Tre Piani, or Three Floors. As for the dress, it quite the jaw-dropped as it features long sleeves with an extremely low-cut neckline in black wool complete with a rhinestone-embellished gilded brass necklace that takes on the shape of lungs. The necklace covers the wearer’s bosoms for a look that is NSFW but perfect enough to land yourself on everyone’s best dressed list.

Which look is your favorite?

Photos: Getty