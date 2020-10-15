Ashanti Was a Dream in $595 Tie-Dye Retrofete ‘Marlene’ Dress for Her 40th Birthday!
The talented singer Ashanti is always shaking up social media with her timeless hits, bomb style, and ageless beauty. She celebrated a milestone birthday on the October 13th as she turned 40, giving us yet another captivating and flawless look!
Ashanti celebrated her birthday in $595 Retrofete ‘Marlene’ slinky tie-dye dress and Adina’s Jewels jewelry which she complimented with a long bone-straight pink hair executed by Jonathan Wright. Her outfit was styled by Alicia Sereno.
Her Retrofete dress is currently on sale at Revolve for $357, shop below:
