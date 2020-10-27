Ashanti Celebrated Her Birthday in Sai Sankoh Goddess Kaftan: Available on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!

Singer Ashanti celebrated her 40th birthday with a weeklong tropical island trip which included many bomb looks. One look featured Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer Sai Sankoh and one of her iconic kaftans!

Shot by @pgsilver

Ashanti donned the Sai Sankoh Goddess Kaftan from the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop which she paired with an orange one-piece bathing suit and Versace sandals, styled by Tim B.! The goddess kaftan was quite fitting for the goddess Ashanti and her island vacay.

Shot by @pgsilver

The Sai Sankoh Goddess Kaftan is currently-available and can be shopped here!

