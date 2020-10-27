Ashanti Celebrated Her Birthday in Sai Sankoh Goddess Kaftan: Available on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!
Singer Ashanti celebrated her 40th birthday with a weeklong tropical island trip which included many bomb looks. One look featured Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer Sai Sankoh and one of her iconic kaftans!
Ashanti donned the Sai Sankoh Goddess Kaftan from the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop which she paired with an orange one-piece bathing suit and Versace sandals, styled by Tim B.! The goddess kaftan was quite fitting for the goddess Ashanti and her island vacay.
The Sai Sankoh Goddess Kaftan is currently-available and can be shopped here!
