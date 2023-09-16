Bombshells grab your purse and run to your nearest Sephora, Ariana Grande‘s r.e.m. Beauty has officially released their first-ever foundation.

Featuring 60 skin-loving shades, the “Sweetener” Foundation is fueled with r.e.m. beauty’s hydra smooth essence, raspberry leaf extract, hyaluronic acid spheres and niacinamide.

The formulation is designed to conceal, even skin tone, and minimize the look of imperfections, making the skin look healthy and radiant.

The “Sweetener” Foundation is a buildable formula that gives you the option of medium or full coverage and gives you a two in one deal with just one product.

Along with the foundation release, r.e.m. Beauty is also releasing a full face blender and f1 foundation brush at a splurge of $17.00 to enhance application — helping achieve a flawless, soft-blur finish.

r.e.m. beauty’s Sweetener Foundation is currently available at a splurge of $35.00 on the brand’s website, Sephora, and Ulta stores.

At first sight would you splurge?