Ari Fletcher Spreads Good Vibes in Grey Fashion Nova Long Sleeve Top
Ari Fletcher is always bringing the heat to Instagram with her fresh beats and stunning hairstyles. She was recently spotted chilling at her home in a cozy Fashion Nova top.
Ari Fletcher wore Fashion Nova’s $19.99 Spirit Guidance Long Sleeve Top paired with black lace-trim biker shorts. The long sleeve crewneck appears in a mineral washed grey color and sports the phrase “Good Vibes”. The top also features a intricate graphic on the front.
Made of 100% cotton, many of the reviews rave that the top is super comfortable, soft, and offers a slightly oversized fit. Paired with leggings or biker shorts like Ari, this makes for the perfect chill fit!
You can shop the Spirit Guidance Long Sleeve Top here!