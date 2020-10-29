Ari Fletcher Sat Pretty In ‘Blessed’ Fashion Nova Top!
Social media personality and influencer Ari Fletcher aka @therealkylesister is always flaunting her curvy physique and stunning hair and makeup glam on Instagram! She was spotted sitting pretty at home in a Fashion Nova tee, showing us that she is highly favored.
Ari Fletcher was wearing Fashion Nova’s Blessed Tie Dye Tunic Top! The royal blue and blue tie-dye top features the phrase “Blessed” across the chest in white Old English font. You can never go wrong with a graphic tee whether you’re home or out and about.
Shop the Blessed Tie Dye tunic Top here!