Ari Fletcher shared a new look on the ‘gram where she snagged a quick flick in an elevator, stating that she was “going all the way to the top”. The media personality was outfitted in a casual look featuring a white Fashion Nova dress.

Ari Fletcher wore Fashion Nova’s $19.99 All You Need Midi Dress in white. The body-hugging dress appears in a midi-length style with a slit v-neck detail on the neckline. Ari wears the dress in white, but it is available in black and red as well. The entrepreneur paired the dress with a distressed cropped denim jacket and Nike sneakers. She also went with a straight hairstyle and soft glam for her makeup.

Fashion Nova is currently hosting a 40% off sitewide sale, so the All You Need Midi Dress can be yours for $13.99!

Thoughts? Shop the dress here.