Ari Fletcher Celebrates Mother’s Day in Fashion Nova White Cutout One Shoulder Midi Dress
Ari Fletcher hosted a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday joined by family and friends. The brunch featured boho-chic decorations, a curated menu and a bouncy house for kids in the comfort of her backyard. For the occasion, she snagged pictures with her son Yosohn wearing a white Fashion Nova dress.
Ari Fletcher’s Fashion Nova midi dress appeared in white complete a asymmetrical cutout and cross strap shoulder detail. She paired the look with a sleek high ponytail, tan headband and subtle jewelry like a gold watch, ring, bracelet and nameplate necklace.
While Ari’s dress is currently unavailable, you can get a similar look with the following Fashion Nova dresses:
Cut Me In One Shoulder Mini Dress, $34.99
Taking The Lead Faux Leather Midi Dress, $34.99
Penelope One Shoulder Midi Dress, $34.99
