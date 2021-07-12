Ari Fletcher Celebrates Her Birthday With a Brunch and Trip to Dubai Wearing Valdrin Sahiti Gowns

Over the weekend, Ari Fletcher kicked off her birthday celebration with an epic party and intimate brunch. She decided to continue her birthday festivities in Dubai as the socialite was spotted overseas in a chic white evening dress. Let’s get into her birthday looks supplied by dressmaker Valdrin Sahiti:

For her birthday brunch and during her trip to Dubai, Ari Fletcher wore Valdrin Sahiti gowns, curated by Benji Carlisle. Her first gown displays itself in a pink see-through embellished fabric with a halterneck and side cutouts. Styled by Arrogant Tae, her hair was worn in a curly updo for her look.

For her Dubai look, she opted for white dress also by Valdrin Sahiti. The dress comprises of many elegant details including its long puffed sleeves, silver sheer embellished skirt and crystal neck detail linked to the corset part of the piece. All of these elements fall into the dress’s small train which cascades the floor.

You may have seen Valdrin Sahiti’s gowns grace your Twitter timeline in a “pick a dress” post or maybe even on your favorite celebrities like Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen, and Paris Hilton. The dressmaker, or “dreammaker”, is known for designing distinctive, tasteful evening and bridal gowns full of the elegant and dramatic flare, leaving all eye’s on the wearer.

Which of Ari’s birthday looks was your favorite?

Photos: @thekingoftats