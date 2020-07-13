Ari Celebrates Her Birthday Wearing a Custom Black Velvet Cut Out Catsuit by Calechie

Ari attended her lavish birthday dinner wearing a custom cat suit by Calechie, who is known for their signature shapes and silhouettes. The custom velvet cat suit featured a strapless corset bodice with mesh cut outs in the midriff, with a single strap covering the bust.

The bottom of the cat suit was a combination of a bell bottom pant on one side, and shorts on the other. She paired it with black heeled sandals and an all black Christian Dior saddle bag.

Making the cat suit pants on both sides instead of the “pants-shorts” combination would have added more balance to the ensemble with the top being so exposed, but Ari is no stranger to flaunting her “coke bottle shaped” body.

What do you think? Hot or Hmm? Let us know.