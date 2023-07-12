Hey Bombers and Bombshells, are you ready to swoon over an adorable dad and son duo? There are a few things Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA loves more than fuego bars and Amiri, and first is family.

Recently the flashy rapper took to IG to share cute flicks of quality time spent with his son Pablo. In true Anuel fashion, the boys were exceptionally dressed.

Dressed for the season, Anuel and his son wore short sets by the rapper’s favorite brand Amiri. Anuel went for the fly look in a pegasus print short sleeve shirt button-up and matching shorts, which he accessorized with square frame sunglasses.

Wearing Amiri Kids, 9-year-old Pablo went for a more playful look and sported the checkered button-up shirt with matching swim trunks.

The guys kept the coordination going right down to their kicks. Both wore Amiri Skeltop lows.