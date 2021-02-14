Angela Simmons Shuts in Down in Miami Wearing SybgCo Strappy Sandals from FashionBombDailyShop.com!

Angela Simmons looked hot for a night out in Miami, wearing a look from Hot Miami Styles and $129 SybgCo Read Between the Lines Sandals available at FashionBombDailyShop.com!

This between the toe, thong style, strappy stiletto speaks volumes with the satin architecture and a hint of faux fur across the foot. They come equipped with a 5″ heel.

Get yours today here.

Hot! What do you think? Would you wear them?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

