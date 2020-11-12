Angela Bassett Wore DSquared2 Pre-Fall 2020 Look While Promoting New Disney’s ‘Soul’ Film
Angela Bassett has been giving us looks upon looks lately as she promotes the upcoming Disney film Soul where she is the voice of the character known as Dorothea Williams. The film also includes many other notable stars like Jamie Foxx, Questlove, and Phylicia Rashad to name a few.
Angela Bassett’s most recent look was a DSquared2 Pre-Fall 2020 ensemble accessorized with Bondeye earrings, Graziela Gems rings, and a Maya Brenner necklace. Her look was styled by Jennifer Austin. Her makeup was done by D’Andre Michael with hair by Randy Stodghill.
You can see Disney’s Soul on December 25, 2020! Thoughts on Angela’s look?