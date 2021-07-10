Johanna Leia Stuns in Fashion Nova Pink Vinyl Pants

Basketball player Amari Bailey’s mother, Johanna Leia, has been the talk of the internet since her date with Drake, where the rapper rented out Dodger Stadium for the two to have a romantic date. However, Leia caught our eye with her style as she regularly graces the ‘gram in stylish looks, flaunting her curvy figure. She was recently spotted rocking a casual look that featured a white crop top and bubblegum pink vinyl pants from Fashion Nova.

Johanna Leia wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Late Night Texts Vinyl Pants. While Leia wore the pant’s pink pair, the piece also comes in black and red. Matched with its pink color and vinyl feel, the pants are the ultimately statement piece to set off any look. The pants feature a high waist detail as well as zipper-and-button closure. Leia rocked the pants with a white sleeveless crop top, accessorized with a white quilted Chanel bag and PVC mules. She opted for a sleek bun for her hairstyle of choice.

For styling, keep it casual yet significant: let the pants be the conversation piece! Opt for a solid black or white top paired with a neutral handbag and heeled sandals for a look.

Shop the Late Night Texts Vinyl Pants here!