Alleged Newly engaged Fashion Bomb Couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan grabbed dinner at Catch with Larsa in a $440 Roberta Einer multicolored bustier top and $35 Fashion Nova Pants. Marcus Jordan wore a look by Off White ($505 shirt, $679 pants) .
This bustier top from Roberta Einer is a contemporary piece designed to boost the wearer’s confidence. Made in Italy, it’s a printed piece with a halterneck.
The style of her pants is called “Pay No Mind” and feature a suspender detail.
Marcus’s shirt has a camp collar and short sleeves.
He matched Larsa’s fly in Off White brand cargos.
Would you splurge? Shop their looks below:
What do you think of this Fashion Bomb Couple?
📸 Backgrid