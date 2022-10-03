The first day of October was a mega celebration for Swiss fashion brand Akris who entered it’s second century of existence! A total of 74 looks were presented at the Palais de Tokyo during Paris Fashion Week, and Creative Director Albert Kriemler remained true to the house’s affinity for artistry with a colorful array of designs reminiscent of key pieces throughout Akris’ evolution!

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

On the runway, a black ensemble patterned with hearts in all the colors of the rainbow brought so much life to the presentation! The hearts were a throw back to a print introduced by the designer label during the 80s!

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

Successfully carrying their original vintage allure with an up-to-date stylistic nuances, this collection also re-introduced tailored suits and lace embellishments from the past. The theme of color and rainbows streaked the runway once again as a flowy chiffon dress walked. Six similar sleeveless, side-slit dresses were also presented in solid colors red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet!

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

What do you think?



Main Images: Isidore Montag