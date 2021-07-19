Over the weekend, the NBA Finals between Bucks and Suns went down in Phoenix, Arizona with many celebrity faces gracing the courtside seats including LeBron James, Lil Wayne, and Vanessa Hudgens. We also got an appearance from the one and only Adele who attended the game with her reported beau and agent Rich Paul. For the big game, Adele kept it cozy and chic in a cow print coat.
Adele wore a $690 Saint Laurent Black Viscose Top and black trousers topped off with a $1,942 Vivienne Westwood cow-print longline coat (sold out). The coat is definitely quite the show-stopping appearing a Fall/Winter faux fur animal print with long sleeves, a single button closure and a longline design. She paired the look with a pair of $815 Gianvitto Rossi “Portofino” sandals and a $1,990 black Louis Vuitton Monogram Empreinte bumbag.
What say you?
Photos: Getty