The ‘Muva’ and father of the year have shown us why they will forever be a vibe through a series of family photos that A$AP Rocky shared over the weekend in celebration of their first born birthday.

After almost a year of not knowing, this month the couple released their son’s name as ‘RZA Athelston,’ which came as a surprise to many considering that the fashionable couple chose to name their son after the leader of the hip hop group, Wu-Tang Clan.

If you are wondering whether it was intentional, A$AP Rocky made it evident that in fact was with his caption on May 13th that stated, “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

A$AP Rocky shared multiple photos of the trio from family portraits, to selfies and a late night on the beach. If you thought Rihanna and A$AP were stylish, RZA will perhaps take the reign and carrying on the family’s fashionable legacy.

RZA looked so adorable in his Dior alien shades to match his mother’s aesthetic, and his fuzzy sweater that matched A$AP Rocky’s hat above. The couple also gave us a glimpse into their home life with a mirror selfie image showcasing Rocky in what appears to be a Hermes scarf, and Rihanna in a multicolor knitted crochet dress. RZA opted for a green and white striped baby look to go with his Adidas Stan Smiths.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

One thing for sure is that every time we see their son RZA (pronounced “Rizza”) he is smiling from ear to ear which is an indication of one happy baby. On this evening, the couple was spotted beach side during a vacation with their son, with Rihanna rocking a nude crochet cover up as she leaned in to kiss her beau who kept things simple with a bandana and graphic Tee.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

We can tell that being a father brings A$AP Rocky so much joy, and among Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, we can’t tell who RZA looks more like. From the eyes and forehead up, we totally see Rihanna and from the nose down, the resemblance between the father and son duo is identical.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

A$AP Rocky who isn’t known for sharing on Instagram too much, finally gave us a sneak peak into their family affair and we couldn’t be more delighted. As the couple prepares to welcome their second child, we cannot wait to see the expansion of this fashion-forward family.