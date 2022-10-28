We’re drawing closer to the release date of the long awaited Black Panther sequel. Last night, as the internet continued to make conspiracies on who will be suiting up as the Black Panther next, the talented cast and celebrity fans showed off their dazzling style at the L.A Premiere.

Photo: John Salangsang for Shutterstock/ANP

Fashion’s favorite couple showed up and showed out in coordinating Rick Owens. Rihanna sparkled in a sequin gown from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, while Rocky made the perfect counterpart in a denim-on-denim Rick look complete with a coordinating train. Couples that slay together stay together.

Photo: Getty

Miss Angela Basset reigned in a purple pleated peplum gown by Moschino and Reza jewelry. A fitting look for an all-star actress playing a queen.

Photo: Amy Susan

Lupita Nyong’o served up a delicious helping of body ody ody in Balmain. The white knotted two-piece accented her curves while the white shell crown added a regal touch.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Writer, actress, and producer Michaela Coel is one of the latest stars to join the Black Panther cast. At the premiere, she dawned a dark brown crystal-covered gown with a train and matching hood. A custom creation by Ferragamo’s newest Creative Director, Maximilian Davis, a designer she has worked with before. Sheer opera gloves and an exaggerated tassel bag completed the look.

Photo: Getty

Danai Gurira returns in the sequel in her role of Okoye, the General of the Dora Milaje. For the premiere, she went the way of Angela in a purple pleated gown of her own, wearing Robert Wun Spring/Summer 2023.

Photo: Amy Sussman for WireImage

MJB brought the sunshine to the purple carpet in a sunny yellow suit by Louis Vuitton. He finished the look with funky black boots and sparkle courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Amy Sussman for WireImage

Letitia honored her late costar in style with an Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2023 suit. Could the black suit be a hint at something more?

Photo: Getty Images

Marsai Martin brought out her best LBD for the premiere and arrived in a flirty exaggerated off-the-shoulder cut-out mini dress by Azzi Osta. Extra large jewelry by H. Crowne finish the look with flair.

Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Perry said this premiere needs some texture and pulled up in a velvet Tom Ford jacket with black trousers. In typical Tom Ford fashion, this suit is sleek and the we love the fit!

Photo: Getty Images

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey kept things simple and sexy in a sweetheart strapless gown by Toni Maticevski. The corset bustier takes this gown from elegant classic to sultry statement.

Photo: Richard Shotwell for Invision

Pretty in pink ––and black–– Dominique Thorne twirled onto the purple carpet in a tulle Prabal Gurung gown and patent Louboutin pumps. Sheer thigh socks complement the sheer opera gloves, which add a factor of sex, edge and drama to the look.

Quinta Brunson in Bibhu Mohapatra

Photo: Getty

Quinta Brunson brought her unique sense of style to the purple carpet. Wearing a navy velvet long sleeve gown spliced with a gold pleated skirt and bell sleeve, the Abbott Elementary star looked like royalty.