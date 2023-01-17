Monica Denise posed with her four beautiful children in a family portrait photoshoot to celebrate her son Romelo’s 15th birthday! All members of the family were dressed in black outfits and matching Daniel’s Leather coats.
Want to get the look? Find similar options from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop below!
Get the look at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: $1,830 I Style by Sonia Nadia Black Convertible Coat
Get the look at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: $199.99 Plus Black Faux Fur Jacket by Dean of Fashion
What do you think?