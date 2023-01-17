Monica Denise posed with her four beautiful children in a family portrait photoshoot to celebrate her son Romelo’s 15th birthday! All members of the family were dressed in black outfits and matching Daniel’s Leather coats.

Photo: Cyndi B.

Want to get the look? Find similar options from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop below!

Photo: Cyndi B.

Get the look at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: $1,830 I Style by Sonia Nadia Black Convertible Coat

Get the look at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: $199.99 Plus Black Faux Fur Jacket by Dean of Fashion

What do you think?