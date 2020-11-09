7 Gorgeous Non-Diamond Alternatives for Your Engagement Ring

The day you say ‘Yes’ and make your relationship official will be one of the most important days in your life. This moment is captured forever in your heart and the engagement ring serves as a beautiful reminder. However, choosing an engagement ring is quite a daunting task. If you think that classic diamond rings are your only option, then you’re wrong. There are colored gemstone rings available as well that add vibrancy and symbolic meaning to your special moment.

In this article, we’ve rounded up 7 such vivid gemstones that make stunning alternatives to diamonds. Keep reading…

Blue Sapphire:

The first one on the list is the most popular member of the sapphire family – blue sapphire. This gem stuns everyone with its classic beauty and luxurious allure. Along with its beautiful hue, blue sapphire is also the 2nd hardest gem in the world, which makes it super durable. That’s not all, blue sapphire is a favored engagement ring choice even for royal families.



Ruby:

If there was ever a gem that was particularly made to depict love and passion, it’d surely be the bold red ruby. It exudes an intense hue and fiery allure that has made it a favorite of countless people. Known as the ‘King of gemstones’ and a part of the four elite gems in the world, this jewel will definitely make a great choice for your engagement ring.



Amethyst:

Sparkling with a velvety purple hue, amethyst has been extremely loved by one and all. This gem has been showered with appreciation for centuries due to its gorgeous allure and remarkable brilliance. Plus, it is believed that St. Valentine himself wore an amethyst ring engraved with a cupid on it. Since then, this gem is said to signify true love which makes it a good option for an engagement ring.



Emerald:

Next up on our list is the most cherished green gemstone of all times – the enchanting emerald. Just one look at this gem and it will charm you with its mesmerizing beauty and remarkable brilliance. It sparkles with nature’s very own green hue and also symbolizes joy, abundance and good fortune. All this combined with its durability (7.5-8 on Mohs scale) makes an emerald a gorgeous pick for your engagement ring.



Morganite:

In a world full of green and red gemstones, the delightful morganite holds its own. Its glorious hue, charismatic appeal and subtle allure have made it one of the most visually appealing gems available today. This blush-hued gem certainly sets the perfect romantic tone for your loving relationship.



Aquamarine:

Resembling the beauty of the cool blue seas, the fascinating aquamarine stands true to its name. With its refreshing hue, serene beauty and understated charm, an aquamarine can easily make you fall in love with itself. This icy-blue gem is not only loved by sailors and mermaids, it has found its way into the royal treasuries too. What more reason do you need now?



Tanzanite:

Discovered in the latter half of the 20th century, the exotic tanzanite has been ruling hearts ever since. This African beauty is named after its place of origin Tanzania, which is the only place where it is found. The extraordinary hue and captivating charm of this gem have made it one of the most coveted gems in the world. Also, the fascinating history and rarity certainly makes the sizzling tanzanite a treasure worth possessing.



Now that you’re aware of such glamorous options, we’re sure your search for the perfect engagement ring will be easier. Visit Angara.com for eye-catching gemstone engagement rings in a variety of appealing designs.