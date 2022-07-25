Whether its evening attire, swimwear or lingerie that you’re into, God Save Queens knows how to keep things interesting and up-to-date with their staple cut-out styles. For head designer Karolina Preiss, it’s all about women empowerment and body positivity! That’s exactly why this label has made their way from insta-brand to celebrity favorite, worn by the likes of Teyana Taylor, Erica Mena and so many others. For a look into what GSQ has to offer, here at 5 times some of our faves have been spotted in black cut-out garments by the brand:

Karrueche Tran

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Karrueche snapped some mirror pics before heading out in LA wearing a $209 GSQ dress styled by Alexus Shefts! All cut-out pieces are made with illusion mesh in different shades to best match your complexion.

Get the look: $209 God Save Queens Carmen Dress

Jena Karleusa

Photo: IG/Reproduction

While catching some sun rays at the beach, Serbian singer Jena Karleusa wore the brands Gigi bikini!

Get the look: $69 God Save Queens Gigi Bikini Top and $55 Gigi Bottom

Teyana Taylor

Photo: A Day Living

Back in 2021, Teyana Taylor layered her Rick Owens mesh dress with a GSQ playsuit underneath, and they were a perfect combination!

Get the look: $155 God Save Queens Brigitte Bodysuit

Laura Govan and Erica Mena

Photo: IG/Reproduction

In 2020, Laura Govan and Erica Mena both wore the same GSQ Scarlett dress! Styled by Daniel Hawkins, Laura wore her’s with Cult of Coquette heels available at the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, while Erica paired the dress with a Posh by V headband and Antidote heels.

Get the look: $209 God Save Queens Scarlett Dress

What say you?