5_Bomb_Accessories_You_Need_Now_

A new year means new Bomb Accessories! Here are our top 5 must-haves for 2023 so far:

Saint Laurent Take Away Bag

Lunch but in the most chicest way possible! The Saint Laurent embossed lunch box bag is fashioned after the classic take away box. Made with leather, engraved with the YSL diamond motif and complete with metal hardware these bags are a splurge at $1,890 and available in black or tan.

Would you rock it?

Fashion Nova Chloe Boots

At a steal of $69, Fashion Nova’s Chloe Over-the-knee boot is a 2 in one shoe. A cute pink toned classic sandal, decorated with embellished chain, these boots also come with a color matching thigh-high sock to instantly turn them into a boot look!

How would you style them?

Gucci Platform sandals

The 70’s era platform heel made a hot comeback in 2022 with every designer from Versace to Valentino creating their own signature style. Now Gucci have dropped their version that features their iconic GG motif. Priced at $1,290 and available in 4 styles including black, white, pink and a brown/snake print version.

What do you think of the trending silhouette?

Sukari Lyema Ostrich Feather Bag

This up and coming Brooklyn based brand started in 2020. All the handbag’s in Sukari Lyema’s collection in handmade in NYC using the finest of materials spruced from Europe. We are particularly in love with their Ostrich Feather Bucket bag ($450-$500 depending on size) that adds a glam flair to any outfit!

Hot! Or Hmm…?

Yarn Slides

Who doesn’t love a bit of Bomb Accessories DIY? Ticktoker @courtnee_luxx showed us an easy way to make some cozy chic slip ons, perfect for the cooler months! She appears to have been inspired by designer @meontethegoat who uses wool in his collection that include shoes, clothes and bags.

Would you rock them?