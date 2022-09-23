Electric color schemes and audacious sex appeal are part of what make up LaQuan Smith‘s brand DNA, be it Summer, Fall, Winter or Spring! You can always expect the unexpected when it comes to this star designer’s fashion week collections, and this season the likes of La La Anthony, Aoki Lee Simmons, Shantel Jackson, Model Roz and our EIC Claire Sulmers sat in those runway-side seats to witness LaQuan Smith designs do what they does best – slay! Here are four reasons why we’re still obsessing over the LaQuan Smith SS23 fashion show during New York Fashion Week!

1. The breastplates

Breastplates are gradually becoming more and more of a thing on the runway! You may even say the breastplate/chest plate is one of the it styles emerging out of the 2020s. Be it as it may, the breastplate isn’t always the most wearable of fashion statements, however LaQuan has managed to render it high fashion yet accessible throughout this collection, accentuating the female form in novel ways, and we’re excited about it!

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

2. The sheers

Signature LaQuan Smith is never heavy. It’s light, delicate, and often translucent. What we love the most is that LaQuan always finds new ways to incorporate sheer materials, and this year it was through PVC and patterned chiffons. We call dibs on the yellow trench!

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

3. Some dangerous cuts

High-cut, low-cut or cutout, LaQuan is one to take risks in this department! If you’re looking for something daring yet balanced, look no further.

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

4. A hint of Tom Ford

Taking us back to the ’90s, Smith made a nod to the effortless elegance of his mentor through tie-neck tops, glitzy sequins and silhouettes originally fashioned by Tom Ford.

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

What do you think, bombshells?

Main Images: Isidore Montag and Salvatore DeMaio