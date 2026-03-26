Where Fashion Meets Purpose: Inside Philip Bloch’s Visionary NYFW Moments for ‘Omniscient Things’

The extraordinary Philip Bloch is carving out a powerful legacy with his fashion label, “Omniscient Things.” After presenting twice this year during New York Fashion Week, Bloch continues to solidify his status as a fashion icon committed to making style accessible to the masses.

This year he kicked off NYFW with a flash fashion show at Terminal 2 of LaGuardia Airport. He gathered his crew, with bags of clothes and rolling racks at the crack of dawn to prep for a sensational airport takeover.

“We had models dressed in great outfits as they came down the escalator and into the luggage area while flights were arriving, and a violinist was playing in the background,” expressed Bloch.

Only Philip who is renowned for creating fashion spectacles, could transform an international airport into a global runway moment, and he didn’t disappoint. The craftsmanship of each of his Omniscient Things sweaters were a testament of his exceptional eye for fashion.

He used a variety of fabrics, embellishments and technical elements like beaded fringe, and studs to create statement pieces that left travelers in awe. But Bloch proved that his designs go far beyond luxurious materials like cashmere, and silk during his second NYFW show.

After taking over the LaGuardia Airport with his stellar designs, he turned around to offer hope and unity in an increasingly divisive political climate. He showed fashion enthusiasts that his designs embody a deeper purpose during his presentation at Baci Studio beneath the Manhattan Bridge.

For a powerful opening moment, Philip invited his friend and fellow CNN contributor Judge Glenda Hatchett to open the show. She appeared in a white tribute T-shirt featuring a photo of Renee Good, a 37-year-old American woman who was fatally killed by ICE in Minneapolis. Hatchett looked exuberant with the perfect amount of spunk as she posed on the runway in her white tulle skirt and leopard sandals.

“I was honored to participate in Philip’s fashion show during NYFW,” Hatchett said. “It combines three things that are very important to me: the law, constitutional rights, and fashion.”

As a longtime advocate for inclusion and global change, Bloch who made history as the first fashion editor of Vibe magazine has always been deeply attuned to politics. Through his platform as a celebrity stylist and designer, he continues to amplify meaningful messages through fashion.

Models sashayed down the runway carrying signs with quotes from influential celebrity figures who have taken a stand for justice and unity. One poster board read: “Everyone is our neighbor no matter what race, creed or color — Queen Elizabeth II.”

“I found myself conflicted and haunted creatively,” Bloch shared. “I could not ignore the graphic images of winter protests steeped in brutality, nor the senseless and horrifying murders of kindred, peace-loving spirits like Renee Good and Alex Peratti that flooded my social media feeds. I was torn between these images of cruel social injustice and the task of presenting this collection.”

Each of Bloch’s garments were mesmerizing, and rich in detail. From a baby blue sweater with a design that resembled ocean waves, to a forest green button up cardigan adorned with metallic floral fabric, his collection was intentional and thought-provoking.

Even after years of leaving his mark in world of fashion, Philip Bloch continues to redefine what it means to leave a lasting impact. His talent for creating beautiful pieces with courageous messaging is exactly the catalyst for change we need in the fashion industry.

To shop Philip Bloch’s ‘Omniscient Things’ collection click HERE, and ahead see more of his stunning designs.

Photo Credit: @Jordantylerphotography

Complimentary of Phillip Bloch