Top 5 Looks of January: Cardi B in a Burgundy Patent Rowen Rose Look, Elton John in a Lime Green Set, Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli & More!

It’s a new year and the month of January set the tone for fashion in 2026 with modern silhouettes and luxurious fabrics. We’ve curated our ‘TOP 5’ looks of the month based on views and impressions so check out who made the cut!

Cardi B in Rowen Rose- 2,496,054 Views

We love Cardi B dowwwwn, and her latest appearance on Saturday Night Live solidified her as a style trailblazer. The ‘Imaginary Players” rapper arrived to the SNL studio in a patent leather burgundy look that was one for the books. One thing about Cardi B’s team is that they’re going to EAT every single time, and this look was absolutely sickening.

Elton John in Lime Green Set- 1,126,052 Views

The legend himself Elton John was captured in Paris this past month alongside his partner David Furnish in a lime green pleated set that was ravishing on the music star. Known for his flamboyant style, he’s fearless when it comes to wearing bold colors, statement outfits, and extravagant accessories. Elton layered his lime green ensemble over a black crewneck shirt, and styled it with an oversized diamond cross and black shades. Opting for comfy footwear, his sneakers with lime green laces complimented his outfit.

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli – 1,055,677 Views

Teyana Taylor is exactly who she thinks she is, and while in Paris, the multifaceted artist was photographed in a full Schiaparelli look that was to die for. Her asymmetrical fur coat was characterized with long sleeves, and gave main character energy with a detachable collar. Her layered belts were right on trend with what we’ve seen on the runways, and her black leather pants added an edgy element. Not to mention her gold eyelash Schiaparelli sunglasses that were a game changer.

Izzy Azalea in a Black Dress- 801,589 Views

Australian artist Iggy Azalea has been missing in action since her departure from the music scene. During the Grammys festivities, she was photographed at an event in a black bodycon dress that was hip-hugging, and seductive. With a super long blonde sleek “buss down“, and a mean face beat that flawlessly enhanced her features, Iggy looks like she’s ready to make a returning debut.

Oladria Carthen In Rahul Mishra- 662,672 Views

Olandria! Olandria! Olandria! If anyone has been stepping on people’s necks, it’s this girl who is proving to be the perfect muse. During Paris Haute Couture Week, Olandria looked like a masterpiece in a Rahul Mishra ensemble that was a work of art. Her architectural dress told a rich story, and we all know that when beauty and art collides, it can become a monumental moment.

