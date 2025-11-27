Thanksgiving 2025 Style Roundup: Teyana Taylor in White Jil Sander x Moncler, Ciara in Pink Cordova, Cynthia Erivo in Max Mara, and More!

Thanksgiving 2025 delivered not only festive gatherings but a full runway of standout celebrity style. From Teyana Taylor’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade white Jil Sander x Moncler coat, to Ciara’s head-turning pink Cordova ensemble, to Cynthia Erivo’s rich, layered Max Mara looks, stars stepped out in bold shapes, plush textures, and expressive winter color palettes. Below, we break down the most memorable ensembles that defined this year’s holiday fashion moment.

Teyana Taylor brought avant-garde drama to the Thanksgiving Day Parade, performing in a sculptural white coat from the Moncler x Jil Sander collaboration. The textured, looped design created bold movement as she took the float, complemented by $450 metal aviator sunglasses from Loewe and sleek sneakers by Schiaparelli. Her look blended performance-ready practicality with high-fashion artistry, standing out as one of the most striking style moments of the holiday.

2. Ciara in Cordova

Ciara embraced full winter glam at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, stepping out in a peony pink look from Cordova featuring the brand’s $2,280 Nozawa shearling jacket and $1,280 ski suit. She completed the monochromatic moment with plush $119 boots from Azalea Wang, delivering a playful yet polished take on cold-weather style that stood out along the parade route.

3. Cynthia Erivo in Max Mara

Cynthia Erivo delivered two standout Max Mara looks at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as she opened the show with a performance of “Feeling Good.” For her first moment, she wore a rich burgundy coat layered over a matching textured set, cinched with a sleek belt and topped with a coordinating hat. Her second ensemble featured a taupe coat styled over a quilted jacket, wide-leg trousers, and platform boots for a tonal, winter-ready statement. Which look would you wear?

4. Monica at The Attico

Monica stepped out in a rich chocolate brown fleece set that blended comfort with elevated street style, wearing cotton fleece cargo pants paired with a matching zip sweatshirt from The Attico. She finished the look with a textured leather bag and sporty sneakers, creating an effortlessly sleek ensemble as she arrived to support the holiday festivities.

5. Busta Rhymes in Christopher Braxxy

Busta Rhymes greeted fans ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in a sculptural, ice-white puffer coat by Christopher Raxxy. The woven, three-dimensional construction added bold texture and volume to his monochromatic look, making the outerwear the clear statement piece as he stepped out to celebrate the holiday.

6. Kristen Bell in Apparis

Kristen Bell stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live in a head-to-toe look from Apparis, featuring the brand’s $375 Aspen Cuff knit funnel-neck top accented with recycled tipped fox faux-fur cuffs. The textured sleeves added a playful, cold-weather twist to her sleek black trousers and classic accessories, creating a polished yet cozy winter ensemble.

Images: Backgrid/ Getty