Kim Kardashian Wears White Dilara Findikoglu Gown With Safety-Pin Fringe to Petra Collins’ Plaza on La Brea Party

Kim Kardashian stepped out for photographer and filmmaker Petra Collins’ exclusive party at Plaza on La Brea, arriving in a striking white gown from the Dilara Findikoglu Fall 2025 collection. The long, form-fitting dress featured the designer’s signature edge—built from a sculpted silhouette and covered in cascading safety-pin fringe that sparkled under the lights. Even in heavy rain, the embellishments rippled with movement, adding a kinetic dimension to the look.

The gown’s hem showcased Dilara Findikoglu’s distressed craftsmanship: a shredded metallic finish that wrapped around Kim’s ankles and trailed softly along the ground. The deconstruction provided a dramatic contrast to the sleek shape of the dress, balancing elegance with an industrial, almost armor-like toughness.

To complete the ensemble, Kim wore Dilara Findikoglu x Manolo Blahnik sandals, adorned with matching metallic accents that tied the entire look together. With wet, tousled hair and dewy glam complementing the rain-soaked moment, the styling leaned fully into the mood—making the ensemble even more cinematic.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

📸: Backgrid