Love Island's Olandria Carthen and Asher London Williams Step Out in Coordinated Alexander Wang Looks for Campaign

Claire Sulmers
Love Island star Olandria Carthen and actor Asher London Williams were spotted in SoHo following a major week in New York City, where the duo appeared in a sleek new campaign for Alexander Wang.

The stylish pair turned heads in coordinated all-black leather looks from the brand—Olandria wore a structured blazer with a matching mini skirt and crystal-embellished heels, while Asher opted for a relaxed black leather jacket layered over a ribbed knit top and loose trousers.

The couple exuded downtown-cool energy as they exited the event hand in hand, embodying Alexander Wang’s signature mix of edge and sophistication. Hot! Or Hmm..? 💣

📸: Backgrid

