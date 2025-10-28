Blue Ivy Carter, 13, Shines in a Pink Babyboo Satin Gown and Feather Shawl at the Angel Ball

At just 13 years old, Blue Ivy Carter continues to prove she’s a rising fashion star. For the 2025 Angel Ball, the young fashionista exuded timeless elegance in a $169 Babyboo Calanthe satin gown, which featured a soft pink hue, square neckline, and a figure-skimming silhouette reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour.

Adding her own youthful twist, Blue Ivy layered the gown with a feather-trimmed shawl, which added movement and texture to the sleek satin. She completed the look with a crystal-embellished Atelier Biser clutch and Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewels, complementing her radiant curls and subtle glam.

Styled by Ty Hunter, the look perfectly balanced sophistication and playfulness, making Blue Ivy one of the evening’s standout attendees.

Get her dress here.

📸: Backgrid