Kim Kardashian Stuns in Two Sheer Dilara Findikoglu Looks During a Night Out in London

Kim Kardashian lit up London in not one but two show-stopping looks from Dilara Findikoglu, the British-Turkish designer known for her bold and provocative aesthetic. The reality star and business mogul began her evening in a structured ivory corset mini dress with a satin peplum skirt and matching gloves.

The look, from Findikoglu’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, showcased Kim’s signature silhouette while infusing vintage lingerie inspiration with modern couture attitude.

Later in the evening, Kardashian stepped out with designer John Galliano, and switched into a daring sheer number from the same designer. The second ensemble featured an illusion bodice with strategic lace panels, silver chains, and a dramatic fringe accent that glittered beneath the streetlights.

The embellished mini dress was pure Findikoglu — unapologetically sensual, meticulously crafted, and dripping with theatrical detail.

Together, the two looks captured the duality of Findikoglu’s design language and Kardashian’s ever-evolving fashion persona. The first spoke to a refined femininity with a hint of nostalgia, while the second leaned into fearless experimentation and high-octane glamour. It was a night that cemented Kim as a true muse for one of London’s most innovative designers.

From the corseted cream mini to the sheer chain-adorned masterpiece, Kardashian’s fashion choices proved that no one embraces modern femininity quite like her. Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: southpaw / BACKGRID