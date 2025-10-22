Teyana Taylor Wears a Sheer Two-Piece Look from Dipetsa Fall 2025 with Schiaparelli Clutch and Loewe Shades for Kim Kardashian’s Birthday in Paris

You ask, we answer! @throwinglooks101 wanted to know, “Can y’all find that outfit Teyana changed into? That 2 pc?” Yep!



Teyana Taylor stepped out for Kim Kardashian’s birthday party wearing a sheer, ruched two-piece ensemble from Dipetsa’s Fall 2025 collection. The bold design showcased her sculpted abs and signature edge, blending avant-garde artistry with feminine sensuality.



She completed her look with a gold Schiaparelli clutch and oversized Loewe shades, adding luxury and texture to the daring silhouette. The combination of nude mesh, intricate draping, and metallic accessories created a striking balance of confidence and couture precision.

The singer, actress, and style icon once again proved she’s one of the most fashion-forward stars in the game. You can find a link to her Loewe sunglasses here.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: Backgrid