Teyana Taylor Wears a Sheer Two-Piece Look from Dipetsa Fall 2025 with Schiaparelli Clutch and Loewe Shades for Kim Kardashian’s Birthday in Paris

Posted by Claire Sulmers
You ask, we answer! @throwinglooks101 wanted to know, “Can y’all find that outfit Teyana changed into? That 2 pc?” Yep!

Teyana Taylor Wears A Sheer Two Piece Look From Dipetsa Fall 2025 With Schiaparelli Clutch And Loewe Shades For Kim Kardashians Birthday In Paris Final 25


Teyana Taylor stepped out for Kim Kardashian’s birthday party wearing a sheer, ruched two-piece ensemble from Dipetsa’s Fall 2025 collection. The bold design showcased her sculpted abs and signature edge, blending avant-garde artistry with feminine sensuality.

9 Teyana Taylor Wears A Sheer Two Piece Look From Dipetsa Fall 2025 With Schiaparelli Clutch And Loewe Shades For Kim Kardashians Birthday In Paris


She completed her look with a gold Schiaparelli clutch and oversized Loewe shades, adding luxury and texture to the daring silhouette. The combination of nude mesh, intricate draping, and metallic accessories created a striking balance of confidence and couture precision.

Teyana Taylor Wears A Sheer Two Piece Look From Dipetsa Fall 2025 With Schiaparelli Clutch And Loewe Shades For Kim Kardashians Birthday In Paris Final 22

The singer, actress, and style icon once again proved she’s one of the most fashion-forward stars in the game. You can find a link to her Loewe sunglasses here.

📸: Backgrid

