Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Birthday Naomi Campbell’s Iconic Givenchy Look from Alexander McQueen’s Spring 1997 Couture Collection

Kim Kardashian made a dazzling fashion statement in Paris, stepping out in one of fashion’s most memorable archival looks — a gold corset and draped chiffon skirt from Givenchy by Alexander McQueen’s Spring 1997 Couture collection.

The gilded corset, sculpted to perfection, featured a single off-shoulder chiffon drape and an asymmetric skirt that revealed Kardashian’s toned legs. The ensemble is instantly recognizable to fashion historians, as it was first worn by supermodel Naomi Campbell on the runway during McQueen’s legendary tenure at Givenchy.

Originally presented as part of McQueen’s exploration of power, sensuality, and artistry, the design embodies the fearless theatricality that defined 1990s couture. By reintroducing the look in 2025, Kardashian bridges eras — merging vintage couture craftsmanship with contemporary celebrity influence.

Paired with gold strappy sandals, sleek hair, and glowing skin, the reality star-turned-fashion mogul honored the legacy of both McQueen and Campbell while adding her own modern allure to the iconic design.

📸: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID